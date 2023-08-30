On Wednesday, Mark Canha (batting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Cubs.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is hitting .251 with 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 walks.

Canha enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400 with one homer.

Canha has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 109 games this season, with multiple hits in 15.6% of those games.

He has hit a home run in eight games this year (7.3%), leaving the park in 2% of his chances at the plate.

Canha has driven in a run in 30 games this season (27.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36 games this season (33.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 44 .267 AVG .239 .353 OBP .341 .311 SLG .380 2 XBH 13 0 HR 3 6 RBI 16 7/4 K/BB 26/19 0 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings