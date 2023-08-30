Brandon Woodruff will start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at Wrigley Field against Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 22nd in MLB action with 138 home runs. They average one per game.

Milwaukee is slugging .381, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers' .236 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.

Milwaukee ranks 18th in runs scored with 580 (4.4 per game).

The Brewers rank 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Milwaukee's 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.217).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.65 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Woodruff has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Woodruff will try to build upon a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

In one of his six total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Padres W 7-3 Home Brandon Woodruff Yu Darvish 8/26/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Freddy Peralta Pedro Avila 8/27/2023 Padres W 10-6 Home Adrian Houser Michael Wacha 8/28/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Wade Miley Jameson Taillon 8/29/2023 Cubs L 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Justin Steele 8/30/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks 9/1/2023 Phillies - Home Freddy Peralta Zack Wheeler 9/2/2023 Phillies - Home Adrian Houser Aaron Nola 9/3/2023 Phillies - Home Wade Miley Taijuan Walker 9/4/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes - 9/5/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Woodruff Mitch Keller

