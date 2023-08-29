Willy Adames vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames and his .610 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .218 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 50 walks.
- Adames has gotten at least one hit in 58% of his games this season (69 of 119), with multiple hits 22 times (18.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has had at least one RBI in 30.3% of his games this year (36 of 119), with more than one RBI 15 times (12.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 44 of 119 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.226
|AVG
|.210
|.302
|OBP
|.298
|.452
|SLG
|.349
|22
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|7
|35
|RBI
|27
|64/24
|K/BB
|70/26
|1
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 25th of the season. He is 14-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.188), and 31st in K/9 (8.7).
