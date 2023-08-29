Victor Caratini vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Victor Caratini is available when the Milwaukee Brewers take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 23, when he went 0-for-4 against the Twins.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is hitting .239 with two doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Caratini has had a hit in 25 of 47 games this year (53.2%), including multiple hits 10 times (21.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 47), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Caratini has driven in a run in 16 games this year (34.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.4%).
- He has scored in 16 of 47 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.213
|AVG
|.262
|.318
|OBP
|.333
|.360
|SLG
|.369
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|10
|22/10
|K/BB
|16/8
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs will send Steele (14-3) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 14-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 133 strikeouts through 138 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.188), and 31st in K/9 (8.7).
