Tyrone Taylor vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .208 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 24 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 13 games this season (27.7%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.6%) he had more than one.
- In 15 games this season (31.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|27
|.234
|AVG
|.188
|.279
|OBP
|.222
|.438
|SLG
|.329
|7
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|8
|17/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|3
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele (14-3) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.20 ERA in 138 2/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.188 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
