The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Justin Steele TV Channel: TBS

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .208 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 24 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 13 games this season (27.7%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.6%) he had more than one.

In 15 games this season (31.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 27 .234 AVG .188 .279 OBP .222 .438 SLG .329 7 XBH 7 3 HR 2 10 RBI 8 17/2 K/BB 14/3 3 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings