A pair of the league's best scorers -- Nneka Ogwumike (sixth, 19.3 points per game) and Kahleah Copper (eighth, 18.2) -- match up when the Los Angeles Sparks (15-19) host the Chicago Sky (14-21) on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, The U, and Spectrum Sports.

Sky vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena

Key Stats for Sky vs. Sparks

Chicago's 81.0 points per game are only 0.6 more points than the 80.4 Los Angeles allows to opponents.

Chicago is shooting 43.8% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 45.6% Los Angeles' opponents have shot this season.

The Sky are 7-2 when they shoot higher than 45.6% from the field.

Chicago's three-point shooting percentage this season (36.0%) is 4.6 percentage points higher than opponents of Los Angeles are averaging (31.4%).

The Sky are 14-8 in games when the team hits more than 31.4% of their three-point shots.

Los Angeles averages 31.6 rebounds a contest, 1.5 fewer rebounds per game than Chicago's average.

Sky Recent Performance

The Sky are scoring 85.5 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 4.5 more than their average for the season (81.0).

Chicago is sinking 8.8 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage in its past 10 games, compared to its season averages of 7.9 and 36.0%.

Sky Injuries