Mark Canha and his .415 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele on August 29 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is hitting .248 with 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 walks.

Canha will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last games.

Canha has gotten a hit in 64 of 108 games this year (59.3%), including 16 multi-hit games (14.8%).

He has homered in 7.4% of his games this season, and 2% of his plate appearances.

Canha has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (27.8%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (9.3%).

He has scored in 36 of 108 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 11 .252 AVG .242 .346 OBP .333 .383 SLG .515 9 XBH 5 3 HR 2 13 RBI 8 26/13 K/BB 2/5 5 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings