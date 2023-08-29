On Tuesday, Christian Yelich (batting .225 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Cubs.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.455) and OPS (.825) this season.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.

In 70.1% of his games this year (89 of 127), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (29.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 45 games this year (35.4%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those games (13.4%).

In 64 of 127 games this season, he has scored, and 25 of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 63 .291 AVG .273 .387 OBP .354 .456 SLG .455 23 XBH 26 7 HR 10 32 RBI 37 62/35 K/BB 54/31 15 SB 12

Cubs Pitching Rankings