Tyrone Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on August 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .214 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 24 of 46 games this season (52.2%), including seven multi-hit games (15.2%).

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 46), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.3% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 15 games this season (32.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 26 .234 AVG .198 .279 OBP .233 .438 SLG .346 7 XBH 7 3 HR 2 10 RBI 8 17/2 K/BB 12/3 3 SB 2

