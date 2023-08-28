Rowdy Tellez vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rowdy Tellez, with a slugging percentage of .345 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, August 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Padres.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Cubs Player Props
|How to Watch Brewers vs Cubs
|Brewers vs Cubs Odds
|Brewers vs Cubs Prediction
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is hitting .217 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks.
- Tellez has gotten a hit in 47 of 83 games this season (56.6%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (13.3%).
- He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 83), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Tellez has had an RBI in 28 games this year (33.7%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (25.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Brewers Players vs the Cubs
- Click Here for Willy Adames
- Click Here for Christian Yelich
- Click Here for Carlos Santana
- Click Here for Mark Canha
- Click Here for Tyrone Taylor
- Click Here for William Contreras
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|44
|.211
|AVG
|.222
|.269
|OBP
|.313
|.415
|SLG
|.389
|11
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|21
|29/10
|K/BB
|42/20
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon (7-8 with a 5.60 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.60, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.