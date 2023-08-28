Carlos Santana vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Padres.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .231 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 53 walks.
- Santana will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 during his last outings.
- In 60.5% of his games this year (72 of 119), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (21.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 17 games this year (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 43 games this year (36.1%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 47 of 119 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.232
|AVG
|.238
|.323
|OBP
|.319
|.384
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|36
|31/22
|K/BB
|38/23
|4
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.60 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.60 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
