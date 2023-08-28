Brewers vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 28
The Chicago Cubs (69-61) and Milwaukee Brewers (73-57) battle in NL Central action, on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (7-8, 5.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Wade Miley (6-3, 3.18 ERA).
Brewers vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-8, 5.60 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (6-3, 3.18 ERA)
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley
- The Brewers will send Miley (6-3) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 59 strikeouts over 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander went five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up a 3.18 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings over 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.
- Miley has recorded seven quality starts this season.
- Miley will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Wade Miley vs. Cubs
- The opposing Cubs offense has a collective .254 batting average, and is 12th in the league with 1122 total hits and fifth in MLB play with 662 runs scored. They have the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.418) and are 15th in all of MLB with 156 home runs.
- Miley has a 7.2 ERA and a 2.2 WHIP against the Cubs this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .409 batting average over one appearance.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon
- The Cubs will send Taillon (7-8) to the mound for his 24th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.60, a 3.03 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.349 in 23 games this season.
- He has five quality starts in 23 chances this season.
- Taillon will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.
Jameson Taillon vs. Brewers
- The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with a .236 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 27th in the league (.381) and 136 home runs.
- The Brewers have gone 7-for-17 with a double, a triple and three RBI in four innings this season against the right-hander.
