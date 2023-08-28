Player prop bet odds for Cody Bellinger, Christian Yelich and others are available when the Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 66 walks and 68 RBI (136 total hits). He has stolen 27 bases.

He has a .280/.370/.449 slash line on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 27 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 103 hits with 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .231/.311/.415 slash line on the season.

Santana has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .282 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Taillon Stats

Jameson Taillon (7-8) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 24th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Taillon will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Taillon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 23 5.2 4 4 4 6 1 vs. Royals Aug. 18 6.0 6 4 2 3 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 3.0 8 8 8 2 2 at Mets Aug. 8 7.0 3 2 2 7 0 vs. Reds Aug. 3 5.0 7 2 2 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jameson Taillon's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 75 RBI (121 total hits). He has swiped 18 bases.

He's slashing .321/.368/.546 so far this season.

Bellinger will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles, a walk and 10 RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 27 3-for-5 2 0 5 5 1 at Pirates Aug. 26 2-for-5 2 0 2 2 0 at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 24 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 37 walks and 62 RBI (142 total hits). He has stolen 32 bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.340/.399 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 27 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 1 at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Tigers Aug. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.