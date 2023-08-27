Tyrone Taylor vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Tyrone Taylor and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (175 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres and Michael Wacha on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .217 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (11.1%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has had at least one RBI in 28.9% of his games this year (13 of 45), with more than one RBI five times (11.1%).
- He has scored in 15 of 45 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|26
|.242
|AVG
|.198
|.288
|OBP
|.233
|.452
|SLG
|.346
|7
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|8
|17/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|3
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha (10-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 2.63 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .212 to opposing batters.
