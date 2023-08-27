The Milwaukee Brewers, including Mark Canha (.313 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is batting .245 with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 41 walks.

Canha has picked up a hit in 62 of 106 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has homered in 6.6% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Canha has an RBI in 28 of 106 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34 games this year (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .252 AVG .239 .346 OBP .341 .383 SLG .380 9 XBH 13 3 HR 3 13 RBI 16 26/13 K/BB 26/19 5 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings