Sunday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (72-57) and the San Diego Padres (61-69) matching up at American Family Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on August 27.

The Padres will give the nod to Michael Wacha (10-2) against the Brewers and Adrian Houser (5-4).

Brewers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Brewers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The last 10 Brewers matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have won in 29, or 49.2%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win 22 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (564 total), Milwaukee is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Brewers have pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Brewers Schedule