Xiyu Lin is ready for the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club (par-72) in Vancouver, Canada from August 24-26. The purse is $2,350,000.00.

Xiyu Lin Insights

Lin has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has recorded the best score of the day in one of her last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Over her last 18 rounds, Lin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Lin has finished in the top five in one of her past five tournaments.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Lin has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 15 -9 274 0 18 6 8 $1.8M

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Lin finished 36th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Measuring 6,685 yards, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,010 yards .

The average course Lin has played in the past year has been 125 yards shorter than the 6,685 yards Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be at for this event.

Lin's Last Time Out

Lin shot poorly on the 12 par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.33 strokes to finish in the 11th percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the AIG Women’s Open, which was good enough to land her in the 72nd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.13).

Lin shot better than 96% of the golfers at the AIG Women’s Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.66.

Lin did not record a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other golfers averaged 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Lin carded four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.8).

Lin's seven birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were more than the field average (4.3).

At that last outing, Lin posted a bogey or worse on 12 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Lin ended the AIG Women’s Open outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.7) with nine on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the AIG Women’s Open averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Lin finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards

