Tyrone Taylor vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Saturday, Tyrone Taylor (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Pedro Avila. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .220 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks.
- Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this year (24 of 44), with multiple hits seven times (15.9%).
- He has homered in five games this season (11.4%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Taylor has driven home a run in 13 games this season (29.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games.
- He has scored in 14 of 44 games (31.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|26
|.250
|AVG
|.198
|.286
|OBP
|.233
|.467
|SLG
|.346
|7
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|8
|17/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|2
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Avila (0-0) takes the mound for the Padres to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw two-thirds of an inning against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
