From August 24-26, Nasa Hataoka will hit the course at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada to compete in the 2023 CP Women’s Open. It's a par-72 that spans 6,685 yards, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Hataoka at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +2000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Nasa Hataoka Insights

Hataoka has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in four of her last 20 rounds played.

Over her last 20 rounds, Hataoka has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Hataoka has finished in the top five twice.

Hataoka has finished with a better-than-average score in four of her past five tournaments.

Hataoka has qualified for the weekend in 23 tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 22 -5 278 0 23 3 6 $1.6M

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Hataoka last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 13th.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,685 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club checks in at 6,685 yards, 110 yards longer than the average course Hataoka has played in the past year (6,575 yards).

Hataoka's Last Time Out

Hataoka was in the 83rd percentile on par 3s at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 2.92 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the AIG Women’s Open, which was strong enough to land her in the 72nd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.13).

Hataoka shot better than 73% of the competitors at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.66.

Hataoka recorded a birdie or better on three of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, better than the field average of 0.9.

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Hataoka recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

Hataoka's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were more than the tournament average of 4.3.

In that last tournament, Hataoka posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Hataoka finished the AIG Women’s Open registering a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.7 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Hataoka recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.1.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards
Hataoka Odds to Win: +2000

