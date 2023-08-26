In one of the many exciting matchups on the Liga MX schedule today, Deportivo Toluca FC and Atlas FC hit the pitch at Estadio Jalisco.

Here you will find info on live coverage of all of today's Liga MX action.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Atlas FC vs Deportivo Toluca FC

Deportivo Toluca FC (1-2-1) travels to play Atlas FC (1-2-1) at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.

Watch CF America vs Club Leon

Club Leon (2-0-3) travels to take on CF America (2-1-1) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Watch Club Santos Laguna vs Guadalajara Chivas

Guadalajara Chivas (4-1-0) journeys to play Club Santos Laguna (1-2-1) at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.

  • Game Time: 11:05 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.