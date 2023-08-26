The Milwaukee Brewers (71-57) carry a six-game win streak into a home contest versus the San Diego Padres (61-68) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (10-8, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Pedro Avila.

Brewers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (10-8, 3.91 ERA) vs Avila - SD (0-0, 1.17 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers' Peralta (10-8) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across 24 games.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 24 starts this season.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Freddy Peralta vs. Padres

The Padres rank 16th in MLB with 579 runs scored this season. They have a .237 batting average this campaign with 163 home runs (11th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Padres in one game, and they have gone 9-for-24 with a double, a home run and five RBI over five innings.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pedro Avila

The Padres are sending Avila (0-0) to make his second start of the season.

His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty threw two-thirds of an inning against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

In seven games this season, he has a 1.17 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .214 against him.

