When the San Diego Padres (61-68) square off against the Milwaukee Brewers (71-57) at American Family Field on Saturday, August 26 at 7:10 PM ET, Ha-Seong Kim will be seeking his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Padres +115 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total is listed for this contest.

Brewers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (10-8, 3.91 ERA) vs Pedro Avila - SD (0-0, 1.17 ERA)

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 64 games this season and won 39 (60.9%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Brewers have a 21-16 record (winning 56.8% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers played three of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Padres have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (34.5%) in those contests.

The Padres have a win-loss record of 3-8 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Padres have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) William Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Willy Adames 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 11th 1st Win NL Central -250 - 1st

