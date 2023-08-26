Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers face Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 22nd in MLB action with 135 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Milwaukee is slugging .381, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).

Milwaukee has the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (559 total runs).

The Brewers are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Brewers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.220).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 25th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.91 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Peralta enters the outing with 13 quality starts under his belt this season.

Peralta is looking for his 15th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the hill.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Rangers W 6-1 Away Freddy Peralta Dane Dunning 8/20/2023 Rangers W 6-2 Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 8/22/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Wade Miley Bailey Ober 8/23/2023 Twins W 8-7 Home Corbin Burnes Kenta Maeda 8/25/2023 Padres W 7-3 Home Brandon Woodruff Yu Darvish 8/26/2023 Padres - Home Freddy Peralta Pedro Avila 8/27/2023 Padres - Home Adrian Houser Michael Wacha 8/28/2023 Cubs - Away Wade Miley Jameson Taillon 8/29/2023 Cubs - Away Corbin Burnes Justin Steele 8/30/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks 9/1/2023 Phillies - Home Freddy Peralta Zack Wheeler

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.