Saturday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (71-57) versus the San Diego Padres (61-68) at American Family Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 26.

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (10-8, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Pedro Avila.

Brewers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Brewers have been favorites in 64 games this season and won 39 (60.9%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 21-16 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 58.3% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 559 (4.4 per game).

The Brewers have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule