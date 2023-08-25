Willy Adames vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on August 25 at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Twins.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has 18 doubles, 21 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .214.
- Adames has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this season (66 of 115), with at least two hits 20 times (17.4%).
- In 19 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.5%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this season (36.5%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|58
|.224
|AVG
|.204
|.298
|OBP
|.295
|.462
|SLG
|.342
|22
|XBH
|17
|14
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|26
|63/22
|K/BB
|69/26
|1
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 4.35 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 37-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.35), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 20th in K/9 (9.4).
