Rowdy Tellez vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Rowdy Tellez returns to action for the Milwaukee Brewers against Yu Darvish and the San Diego PadresAugust 25 at 8:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 20, when he went 0-for-2 with an RBI against the Rangers.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is hitting .210 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks.
- Tellez has gotten a hit in 45 of 81 games this year (55.6%), including 10 multi-hit games (12.3%).
- He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 81), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Tellez has driven home a run in 26 games this season (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 24.7% of his games this year (20 of 81), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|44
|.195
|AVG
|.222
|.256
|OBP
|.313
|.373
|SLG
|.389
|9
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|21
|28/10
|K/BB
|42/20
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Padres will send Darvish (8-9) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 8-9 with a 4.35 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 37-year-old's 4.35 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.285 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th.
