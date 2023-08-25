Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on August 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich has 136 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .458. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.
  • Yelich has gotten a hit in 88 of 123 games this year (71.5%), including 36 multi-hit games (29.3%).
  • Looking at the 123 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (12.2%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 35.8% of his games this season, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 49.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.7%.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 62
.303 AVG .270
.391 OBP .354
.474 SLG .444
23 XBH 25
7 HR 9
32 RBI 36
59/31 K/BB 52/31
15 SB 12

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Darvish (8-9) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.35 ERA in 132 1/3 innings pitched, with 138 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • This season, the 37-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.35), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 20th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
