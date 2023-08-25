Brian Anderson -- with an on-base percentage of .242 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on August 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is hitting .224 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.
  • In 57.1% of his games this year (52 of 91), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Anderson has had an RBI in 25 games this season (27.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 32 games this season (35.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 43
.241 AVG .205
.319 OBP .300
.416 SLG .308
15 XBH 8
6 HR 3
26 RBI 14
57/17 K/BB 50/19
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Darvish (8-9 with a 4.35 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • This season, the 37-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.35), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 20th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.