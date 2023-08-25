Brian Anderson vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Brian Anderson -- with an on-base percentage of .242 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on August 25 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .224 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.
- In 57.1% of his games this year (52 of 91), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Anderson has had an RBI in 25 games this season (27.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (35.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|43
|.241
|AVG
|.205
|.319
|OBP
|.300
|.416
|SLG
|.308
|15
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|14
|57/17
|K/BB
|50/19
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (8-9 with a 4.35 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 37-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.35), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 20th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
