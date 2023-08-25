The Milwaukee Brewers (70-57) host the San Diego Padres (61-67) to open a three-game series at American Family Field, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Brewers are on the back of a series victory over the Twins, and the Padres a series win over the Marlins.

The Brewers will give the ball to Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 2.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Yu Darvish (8-9, 4.35 ERA).

Brewers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Woodruff

The Brewers' Woodruff (2-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 30-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 2.89, a 5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .857.

In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Woodruff has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in five chances this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

Darvish (8-9 with a 4.35 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

In 23 games this season, the 37-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.35, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.

Darvish has 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Darvish is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

In four of his 23 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

This season, the 37-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.35), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 20th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.

Yu Darvish vs. Brewers

He will take the hill against a Brewers offense that ranks 28th in the league with 990 total hits (on a .235 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .380 (27th in the league) with 134 total home runs (22nd in MLB play).

Darvish has pitched seven innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out 12 against the Brewers this season.

