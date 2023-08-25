Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Padres on August 25, 2023
Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Juan Soto and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-San Diego Padres matchup at American Family Field on Friday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Brandon Woodruff Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Woodruff Stats
- Brandon Woodruff (2-1) will take the mound for the Brewers, his sixth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.
- Woodruff has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in five chances this season.
Woodruff Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 18
|5.1
|3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at White Sox
|Aug. 12
|6.1
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 6
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 7
|5.1
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|at Cubs
|Apr. 1
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|1
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has recorded 136 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 27 stolen bases.
- He has a .286/.372/.458 slash line on the year.
- Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 18
|2-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI (99 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .227/.305/.411 so far this year.
- Santana takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 20
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Soto Stats
- Soto has recorded 116 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 106 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .259/.399/.482 slash line on the season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ha-Seong Kim Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
Kim Stats
- Ha-Seong Kim has collected 118 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 28 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .280/.368/.450 so far this year.
- Kim has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Kim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|6
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
