Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Juan Soto and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-San Diego Padres matchup at American Family Field on Friday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Padres Game Info

  • When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff Props

  • Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Woodruff Stats

  • Brandon Woodruff (2-1) will take the mound for the Brewers, his sixth start of the season.
  • He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.
  • Woodruff has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
  • He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in five chances this season.

Woodruff Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB
at Rangers Aug. 18 5.1 3 4 4 4 2
at White Sox Aug. 12 6.1 4 2 2 5 1
vs. Pirates Aug. 6 5.0 4 2 2 9 0
vs. Cardinals Apr. 7 5.1 4 0 0 4 2
at Cubs Apr. 1 6.0 3 1 1 8 1

Christian Yelich Props

  • Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

  • Yelich has recorded 136 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 27 stolen bases.
  • He has a .286/.372/.458 slash line on the year.
  • Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB
vs. Twins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2
vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0
at Rangers Aug. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0
at Rangers Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0
at Rangers Aug. 18 2-for-3 3 0 0 3 0

Carlos Santana Props

  • Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Santana Stats

  • Carlos Santana has 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI (99 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
  • He has a slash line of .227/.305/.411 so far this year.
  • Santana takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB
vs. Twins Aug. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0
vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0
at Rangers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0
at Rangers Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0
at Rangers Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

  • Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
  • Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
  • RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Soto Stats

  • Soto has recorded 116 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 106 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with five stolen bases.
  • He has a .259/.399/.482 slash line on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB
vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0
vs. Marlins Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0
vs. Marlins Aug. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0
vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0
vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Ha-Seong Kim Props

  • Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Kim Stats

  • Ha-Seong Kim has collected 118 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 28 stolen bases.
  • He's slashed .280/.368/.450 so far this year.
  • Kim has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB
vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0
vs. Marlins Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0
vs. Marlins Aug. 21 2-for-4 2 1 4 6 1
vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0
vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

