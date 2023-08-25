When the Milwaukee Brewers (70-57) and San Diego Padres (61-67) square of in the series opener at American Family Field on Friday, August 25, Brandon Woodruff will get the nod for the Brewers, while the Padres will send Yu Darvish to the mound. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Padres +100 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Brewers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (2-1, 2.89 ERA) vs Darvish - SD (8-9, 4.35 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Brewers and Padres game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Brewers (-120), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Brewers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Christian Yelich get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 38, or 60.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Brewers have a 31-22 record (winning 58.5% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers won all of the three games it played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Padres have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (35.7%) in those games.

The Padres have a mark of 3-13 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Padres are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Brewers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+300)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 11th 1st Win NL Central -250 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.