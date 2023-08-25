How to Watch the Brewers vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
The Milwaukee Brewers will look to Tyrone Taylor for continued offensive production when they take the field against Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres on Friday.
Brewers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball with 134 total home runs.
- Milwaukee is slugging .380, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Brewers' .235 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has the No. 21 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (552 total runs).
- The Brewers are 22nd in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 17 average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Milwaukee's 4.00 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.221).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Woodruff heads into this outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Woodruff is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his five outings this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-8
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Andrew Heaney
|8/19/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-1
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Dane Dunning
|8/20/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Max Scherzer
|8/22/2023
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Bailey Ober
|8/23/2023
|Twins
|W 8-7
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Kenta Maeda
|8/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Yu Darvish
|8/26/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Pedro Avila
|8/27/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Michael Wacha
|8/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jameson Taillon
|8/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Justin Steele
|8/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Kyle Hendricks
