Brandon Woodruff starts for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at American Family Field against Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Padres have +105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -125 +105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Brewers and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been the moneyline favorite 63 total times this season. They've gone 38-25 in those games.

Milwaukee has a 30-20 record (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Brewers a 55.6% chance to win.

Milwaukee has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 55 times this season for a 55-66-6 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have collected a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40% of the time).

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-27 35-30 31-23 39-34 53-37 17-20

