Friday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (70-57) against the San Diego Padres (61-67) at American Family Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 25.

The Brewers will look to Brandon Woodruff (2-1) against the Padres and Yu Darvish (8-9).

Brewers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 4, Padres 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Padres

  • Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

  • The Brewers have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
  • The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 38, or 60.3%, of those games.
  • Milwaukee has entered 53 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 31-22 in those contests.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
  • Milwaukee has scored 552 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 18 @ Rangers W 9-8 Brandon Woodruff vs Andrew Heaney
August 19 @ Rangers W 6-1 Freddy Peralta vs Dane Dunning
August 20 @ Rangers W 6-2 Adrian Houser vs Max Scherzer
August 22 Twins W 7-3 Wade Miley vs Bailey Ober
August 23 Twins W 8-7 Corbin Burnes vs Kenta Maeda
August 25 Padres - Brandon Woodruff vs Yu Darvish
August 26 Padres - Freddy Peralta vs Pedro Avila
August 27 Padres - Adrian Houser vs Michael Wacha
August 28 @ Cubs - Wade Miley vs Jameson Taillon
August 29 @ Cubs - Corbin Burnes vs Justin Steele
August 30 @ Cubs - Brandon Woodruff vs Kyle Hendricks

