Brewers vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 25
Friday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (70-57) against the San Diego Padres (61-67) at American Family Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 25.
The Brewers will look to Brandon Woodruff (2-1) against the Padres and Yu Darvish (8-9).
Brewers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Brewers 4, Padres 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 38, or 60.3%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has entered 53 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 31-22 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
- Milwaukee has scored 552 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Brewers have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 18
|@ Rangers
|W 9-8
|Brandon Woodruff vs Andrew Heaney
|August 19
|@ Rangers
|W 6-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Dane Dunning
|August 20
|@ Rangers
|W 6-2
|Adrian Houser vs Max Scherzer
|August 22
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Wade Miley vs Bailey Ober
|August 23
|Twins
|W 8-7
|Corbin Burnes vs Kenta Maeda
|August 25
|Padres
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Yu Darvish
|August 26
|Padres
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Pedro Avila
|August 27
|Padres
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Michael Wacha
|August 28
|@ Cubs
|-
|Wade Miley vs Jameson Taillon
|August 29
|@ Cubs
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Justin Steele
|August 30
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Kyle Hendricks
