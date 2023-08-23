Willy Adames and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (86 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Minnesota Twins and Kenta Maeda on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .212 with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 48 walks.

Adames has picked up a hit in 57.0% of his 114 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.7% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (18 of 114), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has driven home a run in 33 games this year (28.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored at least once 41 times this season (36.0%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 58 .220 AVG .204 .296 OBP .295 .449 SLG .342 21 XBH 17 13 HR 7 31 RBI 26 61/22 K/BB 69/26 1 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings