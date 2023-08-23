William Contreras vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Twins.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .275 with 29 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 65th in slugging.
- In 68.6% of his 105 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
- In 11.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has an RBI in 37 of 105 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 43.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.4%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|55
|.279
|AVG
|.272
|.364
|OBP
|.336
|.443
|SLG
|.442
|19
|XBH
|23
|5
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|33
|32/24
|K/BB
|58/17
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.13, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
