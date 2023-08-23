The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini (hitting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is batting .245 with two doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

Caratini has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 games this year (34.8%), Caratini has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.5%) he had more than one.

In 34.8% of his games this season (16 of 46), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .225 AVG .262 .333 OBP .333 .380 SLG .369 5 XBH 3 3 HR 3 9 RBI 10 21/10 K/BB 16/8 1 SB 0

