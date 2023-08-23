As we approach Wednesday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable pitchers for each game. One of the day's most intriguing matchups pits the Blue Jays (Kevin Gausman) against the Orioles (Jack Flaherty).

Read on to find the expected starters for every game on the calendar for August 23.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Cardinals at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Zack Thompson (2-5) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Luis Ortiz (0-0) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.

STL: Thompson PIT: Ortiz 18 (30 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 3.90 ERA - 11.7 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Pirates

STL Odds to Win: -125

-125 PIT Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9.5 runs

Cubs at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-8) to the mound as they play the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Tarik Skubal (3-2) when the clubs play on Wednesday.

CHC: Taillon DET: Skubal 22 (110 IP) Games/IP 8 (38.1 IP) 5.56 ERA 3.76 7.7 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -120

-120 CHC Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Twins at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Kenta Maeda (3-7) to the hill as they face the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes (9-6) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

MIN: Maeda MIL: Burnes 14 (69.2 IP) Games/IP 25 (152 IP) 4.13 ERA 3.43 10.6 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Twins at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -140

-140 MIN Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7.5 runs

Mariners at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (10-8) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech (5-11) when the teams play on Wednesday.

SEA: Kirby CHW: Kopech 24 (150.2 IP) Games/IP 23 (116 IP) 3.23 ERA 5.12 7.9 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Mariners at White Sox

SEA Odds to Win: -210

-210 CHW Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 9.5 runs

Royals at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Cole Ragans (4-4) to the bump as they play the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Luis Medina (3-8) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

KC: Ragans OAK: Medina 22 (53 IP) Games/IP 18 (86 IP) 4.25 ERA 5.44 10.2 K/9 8.8

Giants at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (6-5) to the bump as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Michael Lorenzen (7-8) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.

SF: Cobb PHI: Lorenzen 23 (127.1 IP) Games/IP 21 (126 IP) 3.75 ERA 3.57 8.0 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Giants at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -135

-135 SF Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Reds at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (8-3) to the bump as they take on the Angels, who will look to Shohei Ohtani (10-5) for the game between the teams Wednesday.

CIN: Abbott LAA: Ohtani 14 (81.1 IP) Games/IP 22 (130.2 IP) 2.99 ERA 3.24 9.7 K/9 11.4

Vegas Odds for Reds at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -165

-165 CIN Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8 runs

Marlins at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (6-10) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will look to Seth Lugo (4-6) when the clubs face off Wednesday.

MIA: Alcantara SD: Lugo 25 (164.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (103.1 IP) 4.16 ERA 3.92 7.7 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -125

-125 MIA Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 7.5 runs

Rockies at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (9-9) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will look to Aaron Civale (6-3) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

COL: Gomber TB: Civale 25 (130.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (92.1 IP) 5.52 ERA 2.44 5.7 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -275

-275 COL Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 8.5 runs

Nationals at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (6-9) to the mound as they take on the Yankees, who will counter with Luis Severino (2-8) when the clubs meet Wednesday.

WSH: Gore NYY: Severino 24 (123.1 IP) Games/IP 15 (67.2 IP) 4.38 ERA 7.98 10.3 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -140

-140 WSH Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

Blue Jays at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Gausman (9-7) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will give the start to Flaherty (8-8) when the teams meet Wednesday.

TOR: Gausman BAL: Flaherty 24 (144.1 IP) Games/IP 23 (123.2 IP) 3.24 ERA 4.73 11.7 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Orioles

TOR Odds to Win: -125

-125 BAL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8 runs

Dodgers at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (11-4) to the hill as they take on the Guardians, who will give the start to Xzavion Curry (3-1) when the teams meet Wednesday.

LAD: Kershaw CLE: Curry 18 (105.1 IP) Games/IP 31 (75 IP) 2.48 ERA 3.24 9.5 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Guardians

LAD Odds to Win: -210

-210 CLE Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8.5 runs

Mets at Braves Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Jose Quintana (1-4) to the mound as they play the Braves, who will look to Charlie Morton (12-10) when the clubs play on Wednesday.

NYM: Quintana ATL: Morton 6 (35.2 IP) Games/IP 24 (134.2 IP) 3.03 ERA 3.54 6.3 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Mets at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -200

-200 NYM Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 9.5 runs

Red Sox at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Chris Sale (5-3) to the mound as they take on the Astros, who will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy (2-3) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.

BOS: Sale HOU: Urquidy 13 (68 IP) Games/IP 9 (38 IP) 4.50 ERA 5.21 10.7 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -115

-115 BOS Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

