Mark Canha -- hitting .300 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Twins.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Canha? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is hitting .244 with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks.

Canha has gotten a hit in 60 of 103 games this year (58.3%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (13.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 103), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Canha has driven home a run in 28 games this year (27.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 33 of 103 games (32.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 .233 AVG .241 .324 OBP .343 .300 SLG .448 2 XBH 4 0 HR 1 4 RBI 6 4/3 K/BB 2/5 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings