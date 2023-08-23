Mark Canha vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Mark Canha -- hitting .300 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Twins.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is hitting .244 with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks.
- Canha has gotten a hit in 60 of 103 games this year (58.3%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (13.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 103), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Canha has driven home a run in 28 games this year (27.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 33 of 103 games (32.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|.233
|AVG
|.241
|.324
|OBP
|.343
|.300
|SLG
|.448
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|6
|4/3
|K/BB
|2/5
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda (3-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed four innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.13, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
