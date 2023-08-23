Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Twins.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has 135 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .460. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 51st in slugging.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 87 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 36 times.

In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (12.3%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Yelich has driven home a run in 44 games this season (36.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored at least once 60 times this season (49.2%), including 23 games with multiple runs (18.9%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 62 .304 AVG .270 .391 OBP .354 .478 SLG .444 23 XBH 25 7 HR 9 32 RBI 36 57/30 K/BB 52/31 13 SB 12

Twins Pitching Rankings