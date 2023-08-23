Carlos Santana vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Carlos Santana -- with an on-base percentage of .239 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 49 walks while batting .225.
- Santana will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with two homers in his last games.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 68 of 115 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41 games this year (35.7%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|14
|.214
|AVG
|.169
|.214
|OBP
|.222
|.321
|SLG
|.441
|1
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|5
|2
|RBI
|11
|4/0
|K/BB
|11/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went four innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.13, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
