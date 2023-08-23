The Milwaukee Brewers will look to Mark Canha for continued success at the plate when they square off against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Brewers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball with 131 home runs. They average one per game.

Milwaukee's .379 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers' .234 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.

Milwaukee is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (544 total).

The Brewers are 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Brewers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 18th in baseball.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).

The Brewers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.219).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes (9-6 with a 3.43 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 26th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Burnes is looking to collect his 18th quality start of the season.

Burnes will aim to last five or more innings for his 24th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/17/2023 Dodgers L 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Lance Lynn 8/18/2023 Rangers W 9-8 Away Brandon Woodruff Andrew Heaney 8/19/2023 Rangers W 6-1 Away Freddy Peralta Dane Dunning 8/20/2023 Rangers W 6-2 Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 8/22/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Wade Miley Bailey Ober 8/23/2023 Twins - Home Corbin Burnes Kenta Maeda 8/25/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Woodruff Rich Hill 8/26/2023 Padres - Home Freddy Peralta Yu Darvish 8/27/2023 Padres - Home Adrian Houser Michael Wacha 8/28/2023 Cubs - Away Wade Miley Jameson Taillon 8/29/2023 Cubs - Away Corbin Burnes Justin Steele

