How to Watch the Brewers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23
The Milwaukee Brewers will look to Mark Canha for continued success at the plate when they square off against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.
Brewers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball with 131 home runs. They average one per game.
- Milwaukee's .379 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in baseball.
- The Brewers' .234 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.
- Milwaukee is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (544 total).
- The Brewers are 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Brewers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 18th in baseball.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Brewers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.219).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corbin Burnes (9-6 with a 3.43 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 26th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Burnes is looking to collect his 18th quality start of the season.
- Burnes will aim to last five or more innings for his 24th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.
- In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/17/2023
|Dodgers
|L 1-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Lance Lynn
|8/18/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-8
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Andrew Heaney
|8/19/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-1
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Dane Dunning
|8/20/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Max Scherzer
|8/22/2023
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Bailey Ober
|8/23/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Kenta Maeda
|8/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Rich Hill
|8/26/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Yu Darvish
|8/27/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Michael Wacha
|8/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jameson Taillon
|8/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Justin Steele
