Willy Adames vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .211 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 48 walks.
- In 56.6% of his games this season (64 of 113), Adames has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (16.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.3% of his games this season, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (35.4%), including 10 multi-run games (8.8%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|58
|.219
|AVG
|.204
|.296
|OBP
|.295
|.438
|SLG
|.342
|20
|XBH
|17
|12
|HR
|7
|29
|RBI
|26
|60/22
|K/BB
|69/26
|1
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober (6-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .247 batting average against him.
