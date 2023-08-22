The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras (.357 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .274 with 29 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 38 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.

In 68.3% of his 104 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

In 12 games this season, he has homered (11.5%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (35.6%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (14.4%).

In 43.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.6%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 55 .276 AVG .272 .353 OBP .336 .442 SLG .442 19 XBH 23 5 HR 7 24 RBI 33 32/21 K/BB 58/17 0 SB 1

