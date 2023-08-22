Jewell Loyd will lead the Seattle Storm (10-22) into a matchup against the Chicago Sky (12-20) one game after scoring 31 points in an 88-74 win over the Lynx, on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sky vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Sky vs. Storm

The 79.8 points per game Chicago averages are just 3.2 fewer points than Seattle allows (83).

Chicago is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Seattle allows to opponents.

The Sky are 9-2 when they shoot better than 44.6% from the field.

Chicago shoots 35.8% from deep, 0.4% higher than the 35.4% Seattle allows to opponents.

The Sky have an 11-5 record when the team knocks down more than 35.4% of their three-point attempts.

Chicago and Seattle rebound at around the same rate, with Chicago averaging 1.7 fewer rebounds per game.

Sky Recent Performance

The Sky have been putting up 84.9 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 79.8 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Chicago's defense has been less stingy as of late, as the team has given up 87.7 points per game over its last 10 compared to the 83.4 points per game its opponents average this season.

Over their past 10 outings, the Sky are making 1.2 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (9 compared to 7.8 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from deep in that span (38.6% compared to 35.8% season-long).

Sky Injuries