Rowdy Tellez vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks while batting .210.
- Tellez has gotten a hit in 45 of 81 games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (12.3%).
- He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Tellez has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this year (26 of 81), with more than one RBI eight times (9.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 20 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|44
|.195
|AVG
|.222
|.256
|OBP
|.313
|.373
|SLG
|.389
|9
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|21
|28/10
|K/BB
|42/20
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
