Mark Canha vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark Canha -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is batting .242 with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 38 walks.
- Canha has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 102 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In 6.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Canha has driven in a run in 27 games this season (26.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32 games this year (31.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|44
|.214
|AVG
|.239
|.267
|OBP
|.341
|.286
|SLG
|.380
|2
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|16
|4/1
|K/BB
|26/19
|0
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 3.40 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing batters.
