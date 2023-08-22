Mark Canha -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is batting .242 with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 38 walks.

Canha has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 102 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In 6.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Canha has driven in a run in 27 games this season (26.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32 games this year (31.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 44 .214 AVG .239 .267 OBP .341 .286 SLG .380 2 XBH 13 0 HR 3 3 RBI 16 4/1 K/BB 26/19 0 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings