The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana and his .512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .224.

Santana has picked up a hit in 67 of 114 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has gone deep in 17 games this year (14.9%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Santana has an RBI in 41 of 114 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 14 .208 AVG .169 .208 OBP .222 .333 SLG .441 1 XBH 6 1 HR 5 2 RBI 11 4/0 K/BB 11/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings