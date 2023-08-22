Brian Anderson is available when the Milwaukee Brewers battle Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 16, when he went 0-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .224 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 51 of 90 games this year (56.7%), including 15 multi-hit games (16.7%).

In 7.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Anderson has driven in a run in 24 games this season (26.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.6%.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .241 AVG .205 .320 OBP .300 .420 SLG .308 15 XBH 8 6 HR 3 24 RBI 14 55/17 K/BB 50/19 0 SB 0

