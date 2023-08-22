Brian Anderson is available when the Milwaukee Brewers battle Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 16, when he went 0-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is batting .224 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.
  • Anderson has gotten a hit in 51 of 90 games this year (56.7%), including 15 multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • In 7.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in 24 games this season (26.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.6%.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 43
.241 AVG .205
.320 OBP .300
.420 SLG .308
15 XBH 8
6 HR 3
24 RBI 14
55/17 K/BB 50/19
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Twins will send Ober (6-6) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
