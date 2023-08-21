Bernarda Pera 2023 US Open Odds
After bowing out in the round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open in her most recent tournament (eliminated by Martina Trevisan), Bernarda Pera will begin the US Open against Veronika Kudermetova (in the round of 128). Pera currently is +50000 to win it all at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Pera at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Pera's Next Match
Pera will meet Kudermetova in the round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET.
Pera has current moneyline odds of +290 to win her next matchup against Kudermetova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Bernarda Pera Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +50000
Pera Stats
- In her last match, Pera came up short 6-3, 1-6, 2-6 against Trevisan in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
- Through 27 tournaments over the past 12 months, Pera is yet to win a title, and her record is 22-27.
- Pera is 11-17 on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Pera has played 22.7 games per match in her 49 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.
- In her 28 matches on hard courts over the past year, Pera has played 22.9 games per match.
- Pera has won 32.2% of her return games and 62.7% of her service games over the past 12 months.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Pera has won 64.0% of her games on serve and 26.4% on return.
